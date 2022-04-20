Section144 Applies In Distt Bijnor

Bijnor: Mr Ramakant Pandey, the Distt Magistrate, Bijnor onThursday ordered to impose section144 throughout the distt with immediate effect keeping in view the circumstances of the lock down till April 14.The District Magistrate said that all the services required to prevent corona virus infection, the whole country has been locked down for 21 days. He said that it has been known from reliable sources that in view of the fast moving political activities in the district, some anti-social and unwanted elements can be activated and affect the public and peace system of the district during lockdown.He further said that keeping in view the above circumstances prohibitory orders have been implemented in the entire district under section144 with immediate effect till 25 April 2020. He warned that punitive action will be taken against the violators of any prohibition.



