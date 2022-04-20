Section 370 Was Abrogated For National Interest: Sripad Naik

Varanasi: Claiming that abrogation of section 370 was in national favor, Union Minister of state (Independent Charge) for Defence Sripad Naik here on Saturday said the decision should be observed in current scenario and opposition parties should support for betterment of the country.

Addressing the gathering here at Kashi Hindu University, Mr Naik said the Narendra Modi government takes decisions in national interest and decision of abrogation of section 370 was taken for benefit of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that not only J&K, but the whole country will be benefited with decision.

Mr Naik claimed that without any assessment of political profit-loss, Narendra Modi government took 'historic step' for integration, unity and development of whole country. Slamming Opposition party leader including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Mr Naik sad that Opposition leaders wanted to politicise the issue for political gains but they should support Central government for bright future of our country and society.

Speaking about arresting of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, Union Minister said that Law has its course and if someone is not guilty then he should not worry about the actions of government agencies and should support the proceedings. UNI