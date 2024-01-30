Section 144 Imposed Near Jharkhand CM's Residence & ED Office in Ranchi

Ranchi: To maintain order and safety the authorities have implemented Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within a 100 meter radius of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorens residence at Raj Bhavan and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi. This action comes as a response to the visit of the ED to Sorens residence, in Delhi, where he is currently being questioned regarding a money laundering case.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1752202425170289149?

The imposition of these restrictions aims to maintain public peace and order during this critical period.