    Section 144 Imposed Near Jharkhand CM's Residence & ED Office in Ranchi

    January30/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi

    Ranchi: To maintain order and safety the authorities have implemented Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within a 100 meter radius of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorens residence at Raj Bhavan and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi. This action comes as a response to the visit of the ED to Sorens residence, in Delhi, where he is currently being questioned regarding a money laundering case.

    The imposition of these restrictions aims to maintain public peace and order during this critical period.

