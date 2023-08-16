Secretary, Tourism V Vidyavathi Holds Interactive Session With Sarpanches Of Villages Covered Under Vibrant Village Programme

New Delhi (The Hawk): Secretary, Tourism Ms V.Vidyavathi, hosted an interactive sessionwithmore than threehundred Sarpanches/Gram pradhans from Border Villages, under the Vibrant Villages Programme at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi today. The meeting included discussions on different aspects of tourism, challenges faced by different villages, and potential/ solutions for tourism development. The participants discussed various topics, including infrastructure, community engagement, skill development, and environmental preservation.

Smt Vidyavathi said, “We have to celebrate the tourism festivals, and for that, you do not have to come to Delhi, we will reach your villages to celebrate the festival with you.Adventure tourism is an important segment for tourism ministry and it has huge potential in vibrant villages”. Speaking about sustainability, she said that we must promote tourism but not at the cost of villages. She also assured that all required support would be extended to develop and promote the villages under vibrant villages programme as tourist destination. Sarpanches from different villages shared their views about developing tourism in their villages, associated challenges and opportunities available.

Ms. Pema Sherpa from Nathula ,Sikkim highlighted tourism potential of the village and also highlighted the importance of electricity, road infrastructure, and skill development for developing tourism.

Mr. Dala Naksanga from Lahllung, Arunachal Pradesh stressed the need for improved road communication, telecommunications, and employment generation.He also suggested sports institutions for training youth in activities like rafting and paragliding.

Pradeep Kumar Negi from Batseri, Himachal Pradesh advocated for responsible tourism development and maintaining the indigenous identity and suggested measures like cable cars and ropeways for tourists.

Mr. Thupstin Tsultim from Durbuk , Ladakh discussed the importance of home stays, cultural festivals, and digital connectivity.

Mr. Dinesh Rawat ( Harshil Uttarakhand) Advocated for winter sports and creating destinations around yoga and crafts and Emphasized the importance of environmental protection awareness.

Mr. Huri Nai ( Damin, Arunachal Pradesh)Raised awareness about land preservation and highlighted importance of Tourism for community development

Ministry of Tourism is developing three Trans state Mega Adventure Trails with focus on border villages covered under Vibrant Villages Programme. It includes Western Indian Himalayan Trail, Eastern Indian Himalayan Trail, and Trans Himalayan Trail.

TheVibrant Villages Programme (VVP) launched asaCentrally Sponsored Scheme, envisage scomprehensive development of identified villages in 46 blocks abutting northern border in 19 districts of Arunachal Pradesh,S-ikkim, Uttarakhand, UT-of Ladakhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Over 300 Sarpanches/ Gram Pradhans from Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, UT Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh attended the program. The Vibrant Villages Programme was approved on 15th February 2023, with Central contribution of Rs.4800 crore for the period FY 2022-23 to 2025-26 including Rs.2500 crore specifically for road connectivity.