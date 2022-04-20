Secondary Schools Will Start Function From Today In UP

Bijnor (The Hawk): In compliance with the directives of UP Government, the secondary schools and colleges of the state will start their educational activities from July six without presence of the students. The learned teachers will present in the school at 7.50 a.m. and will contribute till the college being over at one fifty p.m.

According to the instructions of the education department, students will not join their classes in the schools. The teachers and office bearers will only admit new students or the old one as the case may be following the instructions issued to prevent the outbreak of corona virus pandemic, Mr Rajesh Kumar, the DIOS, said here on Saturday. He further said that in the institutions online education will be started according to time table and syllabus of the clàsses. Mr Ramakant Pandey, DM Bijnor, regarding this matter has already passed orders to Principals and Managers of the schools. There will be thermal screening at the entrance of the school. Students will not come to school till the further order of the government.