Second Supplementary Budget Tabled In UP Assembly, CM Says It Will Grease Wheels Of Development

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday tabled second supplementary budget to the tune of Rs 8,054 crore in the state assembly amid ruckus by the Opposition.

State Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal tabled the supplementary budget in the absence of the Chief Minister on the second day of its brief winter session. Explaining the reasons for the second supplementary budget, UP CM Yogi Adityanath asserted that the government was forced to seek it or sacrifice development in the state.

Mr Adityanath averred that by November 30, most of the departments had exhausted all funds while the revenue collection by mining, excise and other arms had increased this fiscal.

The supplementary budget, which will be approved by the assembly on Thursday, seeks Rs 600 cr for rural toilets and Rs 60 cr for the urban toilets. While Rs 200 cr have been demanded for construction of a civil airport at Ayodhya, and another Rs 300 cr for proposed Jewar international airport at Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government has sought Rs 3,893 cr for modernisation of the power sector, Rs 10.25 cr for bridge construction, Rs 9.50 cr for ROBs, Rs 100 cr for Kumbh at Prayagraj and Rs 10.05 cr for the new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University. The entire House witnessed noisy scenes with Samajwadi Party members trooping to the well of House and raising anti-government slogans. The members even tried to stall the proceedings of the House, forcing the speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit to complete the agenda amid pandemonium. Earlier in the day, the Question Hour of the state assembly was washed out due to the Opposition ruckus. The main issues raised by the Opposition were-- farmers 'distress' and 'deteriorating' law and order situation in the state. SP members alleged that the BJP-led government was running away from facing the House and hence it has called for a short session. On the non arrest of the prime accused of the Bulandshahr violence unleashed by cow vigilantes, Mr Adityanath told media persons at the central hall of the Assembly that the entire episode was a conspiracy and the people behind it would not be spared. The winter session of the Assembly will conclude on December 21, Friday. UNI