Second Regional Event Of ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ To Be Held In Prayagraj, UP On Tuesday

Lucknow (The Hawk): The second regional event of the year-long celebration, ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ campaign is being organised under the aegis of Designing Innovative solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA), a Central Sector Scheme implemented by Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India. The event is set to take place on 16th July 2024 at the Allahabad Medical Association Convention Centre in Prayagraj, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution and India as a Republic.

This event will feature the distribution of prizes to the winners of the online competitions held from 24th January to 23rd April 2024 on the MyGov platform. The competitions include the Samvidhan Quiz, Panch Pran Rangotsav (Poster-making), and Panch Pran Anubhav (Reel-making). Additionally, probono advocates panel of the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad registered under the Nyaya Bandhu programme of the Department of Justice will be recognized and felicitated for their significant contributions in encouraging a large number of advocates to enroll for pro bono services.

In an effort to enhance citizen participation, the ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ portal will be launched at the event. This portal will serve as a repository of knowledge, providing citizens with easy access to information to create awareness about the Constitution and legal rights. It will also feature glimpses of the activities carried out under the campaign. Additionally, it will also consist of an event calendar and tools to make learning about constitutional rights interactive and participative through a community-based collaborative approach.

The event will be graced by the presence of the Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Arun Ram Meghwal, and the Honourable Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, Shri Justice Arun Bhansali. Approximately 800 participants, including advocates from the Allahabad Bar, government counsels, judicial officers, village-level entrepreneurs from Common Service Centers, the vice-chancellor, faculty and law students from Rajendra Prasad National Law Institute, Prayagraj, senior officials from the Central and State administration, and citizens will attend the event, in person besides several citizens and stakeholders of DoJ who will join digitally.

The ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ campaign was inaugurated at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi by the Hon’ble Vice-President of India on 24th January 2024. The campaign aims to popularize the understanding of the Constitution and awareness about legal rights. Going forward, it was decided that this campaign needs to be organised at regional levels to increase the participation and inclusivity. Accordingly, first regional event was inaugurated by Honourable Chief Justice of India, Shri Justice D.Y.Chandrachud, in Bikaner, Rajasthan on 9th March 2024.

Some key milestones for this pan-India campaign include:

=Commemorating ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ at the regional level.

=Promoting and spreading awareness about the Constitution in simplified ways for the local populace.

=Organizing and popularizing sub-campaigns such as Sabko Nyaya Har Ghar Nyaya, Nav Bharat Nav Sankalp, and Vidhi Jagriti Abhiyaan.

=Encouraging citizens to actively participate on the ‘Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Samman’ portal.