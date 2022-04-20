Second Meeting of High Level Committee held at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The second meeting of high level committee of experts headed by Prof. R.P. Tiwari, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda was held today at Panjab University in offline mode with all the members present except Prof. V.S. Chauhan, Chairman, Executive Committee, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC]- Nominee of Chairman, UGC Member, who joined through online mode and Director, (IIM) Amritsar who could not attend the meeting.

The members took cognizance of the existing governing structure of PU, its composition and manner of its Constitution. The members also deliberated on the governance structure of other prominent institutes like GNDU, Kurukshetra University, Punjabi University, Delhi University, IIT, IIM etc. The members also discussed the recommendations made by committees in the past on issue of governance reforms of PU.

The committee further discussed that the online portal for receiving inputs was launched on March 12, 2021 which was to be closed on 19th March, 2021 initially but extended till 26 March, 2021. In portal, there is a limit of 250 words. It was decided that in case, someone wants to submit more comprehensive suggestions exceeding this limit, they can do so by emailing the same to the Registrar, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The committee decided to meet again to examine the suggestions of stakeholders in the month of April 2021 for deciding future course of action.

Those present included Prof. P.K. Raina, Director, lIT, Ropar, Prof. K.N. Pathak, former Vice Chancellor, PU, Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, PU, Dr.Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar- Nominee of the Chief Minister, Punjab, Shri S. Paramjit Singh, DPI (Colleges), Government of Punjab, Shri Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Director (Higher Education) Chandigarh Administration, Shri Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India- Nominee of the Chancellor, Panjab University and Sh. Vikram Nayyar, Registrar, PU, Member Secretary.