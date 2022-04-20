Second Ground Breaking Ceremony Deferred

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has once again postponed its second ground breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 65,000 crore for the third time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was slated to inaugurate the ceremony at Kanpur on Friday, but now it has been postponed without any reasons being specified.

Announcing about the postponement during a programme on Wednesday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath efforts to organised the same within a week.

The Prime Minister will launch the entire first phase of Lucknow metro through video-conferencing and lay the foundation for Kanpur and Agra Metro. Besides Mr Modi is also expected to address a public meeting.

On Friday, the PM will have a hectic programme in UP, when first he will visit his constituency Varanasi in the morning and thereafter reach Kanpur and then to Ghaziabad to inaugurate and lay foundation for series of development schemes.

This was the third time in a row, that the second ground breaking has been postponed by the UP government.

Earlier, it was slated to be held in December and later February 27 was fixed. But the UP government missed both the dates without giving any specific reasons.

The projects of the second ground breaking are part of the Rs 4.68 lakh crore worth Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the Yogi Adityanath government with more than 1,600 private and public companies at the UP Investors' Summit held in Lucknow on February 21-22, 2018.

The first groundbreaking ceremony was held in Lucknow on July 29 last year in which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stones for about 80 projects worth Rs 60,000 crore. On the occasion, he had called upon UP to compete with Maharashtra for becoming the first state of India with GSDP of a trillion dollar. Sources here on Thursday said that the second groundbreaking ceremony has been again postponed due to several factors, including incomplete groundwork, land acquisition and clearance hurdles." Approaching Lok Sabha elections, could be another reason for the postponement as the industrialists are now going for a wait and watch policy and waiting for the poll results," they added.

The Chief Minister, had last year, expressed displeasure over the slow pace of the follow-up of these projects and had directed officials to expedite their processing. UNI