Second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival in Ladakh concludes

Leh (Ladakh) [India]: The second edition of the five-day Himalayan Film Festival concluded successfully on Tuesday with a grand ceremony in Leh.



The film festival was graced by actor Jaideep Ahlawat and filmmakers Avinash Arun, Swanand Kirkire as their film ‘Three of Us’ closed the festival.

The second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival showcased wide-ranging movies, from the recently released Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan,’ Kareena Kapoor’s thriller ‘Jaane Jaan,’ and cult classics like ‘Sholay’ and ‘Haqeeqat’.

‘Jaane Jaan’ was screened on the opening day of the festival in the 380-seater auditorium which has audio visual logistics provided by PictureTime, a homegrown innovative mobile theatre company known for its state-of-the-art inflatable digital cinemas.

The same auditorium witnessed the grand screening of SRK’s recently released ‘Jawan’ on the day two of the festival, which left the Ladakhi audience stunned as they cheered and clapped while witnessing the blockbuster on the big screen.



In a special message to the audience, director Atlee thanked the viewers for coming to watch the film in Leh.



"Jawan is a pure Indian emotion. Shah Rukh sir, Deepika mam, Nayanthara mam and everyone involved worked with their heart to make the film wonderful. Please do watch and let us know your comments on this," Atlee said.



Sushil Chaudhary, founder, PictureTime Digiplex, said the second edition of The Himalayan Film Festival was "unique" and offered viewers a never seen before experience of enjoying their favourite films at the high altitude of Leh. PictureTime has engineered the audio-visual logistics of the auditorium on site, alongside setting up an open screen and viewing experience at the festival’s amphitheater.



"For the first edition of The Himalayan Film Festival we had the opportunity to screen some of the festival films at such high-altitude locations. It was a challenge, but we did it. For its second edition, we took care of the complete installation— audio, video as well as other elements required to mount a film festival. At PictureTime, we were happy to associate with team Anupama Chopra to plan something unique and different. This was the biggest, grandest film festival of any Himalayan destination which offered four days of an immersive film viewing experience," Chaudhary said in a statement.



The mega movie gala also witnessed insightful masterclasses with filmmakers like Vikramaditya Motwane, Amit Sharma and Kenny Basumatary, who was also seen acting alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'.

—ANI