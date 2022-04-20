    Menu
    Second De-Orbiting Manoeuver Of Chandrayaan-2 Successful

    April20/ 2022


    Two days after Lander Vikram got separated

    from Orbiter, the second de-orbiting manoeuver for Chandrayaan-2

    was performed successfully on Wednesday as the spacecraft inched

    further closer for a soft landing on an hitherto unexplored frontier, the

    Moon's South Polar region on September seven.

    ISRO in its update said the second de-orbiting manoeuver for

    Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today

    beginning at 0342 hrs as planned, using the onboard propulsion

    system.

    The duration of the maneuver was nine seconds.

    The orbit of Vikram Lander is 35 km x 101 km.

    Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon at 96 x 125 km

    and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

    With this manoeuver, the required orbit for the Vikram Lander to

    commence it descent towards the surface of the Moon is achieved.

    The Lander is scheduled to powered descent between 0100 hrs and

    0200 hrs on September 7, which is then followed by touch down of

    Lander between 0130 hrs and 0230 hrs.

