Second De-Orbiting Manoeuver Of Chandrayaan-2 Successful

Two days after Lander Vikram got separated

from Orbiter, the second de-orbiting manoeuver for Chandrayaan-2

was performed successfully on Wednesday as the spacecraft inched

further closer for a soft landing on an hitherto unexplored frontier, the

Moon's South Polar region on September seven.

ISRO in its update said the second de-orbiting manoeuver for

Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today

beginning at 0342 hrs as planned, using the onboard propulsion

system.

The duration of the maneuver was nine seconds.

The orbit of Vikram Lander is 35 km x 101 km.

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon at 96 x 125 km

and both the Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

With this manoeuver, the required orbit for the Vikram Lander to

commence it descent towards the surface of the Moon is achieved.

The Lander is scheduled to powered descent between 0100 hrs and

0200 hrs on September 7, which is then followed by touch down of

Lander between 0130 hrs and 0230 hrs.