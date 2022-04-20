Second 'Shahi Snan' Takes Place At Vrindavan Kumbh

Mathura: The second 'Shahi Snan' (auspicious bath) took place at the Vrindavan Kumbh here on Tuesday amid pomp and splendour.

"It was heartening to see a grand welcome extended by residents of Mathura to 'Shahi Peshvai' (royal procession) followed by Shahi Snan," Nirmohi Ani Akhara head Mahant Rajendra Das told reporters here. "Yamuna water was also clean," he said after taking the auspicious bath (Shahi Snan) in the river.

Upset over pollution in the Yamuna at the Devarha Ghat on the first Shahi Snan, the Nirvani Ani Akhara, Digambar Ani Akhara and the Nirmohi Ani Akhara had on February 27 declared that they would boycott taking a dip in the next one if the water was not clean.

Lakhs of pilgrims took dip in the Yamuna on Tuesday as part of the festivities, said Nagendra Pratap, CEO, Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad. ADG A Satish Ganesh appreciated the efforts of the local police for ensuring that the event was incident-free. —PTI