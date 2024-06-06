SECL’s CSR Program Helps 39 Bright Minds Crack NEET 2024

New Delhi (The Hawk): Chhattisgarh-based Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited’s (SECL) NEET coaching assistance CSR program “SECL Ke Sushrut” has delivered exceptional results. In the recently announced NEET 2024 results, 39 out of the 40 students enrolled in the program have cleared the cut-off and passed the exam, delivering a remarkable 98% success rate. The program was launched with the guidance and support of the Ministry of Coal, ensuring its successful implementation.

Mahendra Nayak, one of the qualified students from Umaria, a tribal district in Madhya Pradesh, expressed his gratitude. Nayak said that his father who is as farmer could not afford coaching for the NEET exam and ‘SECL ke Sushrut’ program helped him get top coaching facilities. Launched in 2023, the "SECL ke Sushrut" initiative was designed to provide free residential medical coaching to Class 12 students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, particularly in the coal belt areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Students were selected through a competitive exam based on the NEET pattern, and coaching was provided in partnership with a private coaching institute in Bilaspur. The program, which includes regular national-level test series, mentoring and lodging & boarding facilities is fully funded by SECL. This program has proven to be a lifeline for students from underdeveloped tribal areas who could not afford coaching facilities. Now, these students are set to fulfil their dreams of becoming doctors, serving the nation, supporting their families and achieving self-reliance.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in SECL’s efforts to empower communities in the coal belt through better education. By providing quality coaching and support, SECL is helping to build a brighter future for students from economically challenged backgrounds, enabling them to pursue their dreams and contribute to society.