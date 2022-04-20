Sec 144 Imposed In Bulandshahr, Situation Under Control, Cases Against 87 Filed

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police on Tuesday said that the situation in Bulandshahr district was under control and cases have been filed against 87 people.

On Monday, a police inspector and a youth were killed in clashes that errupted between locals and the police, after carcasses of 'cow' were allegedly discovered from a field of a village in Bulandshahr district.

Addressing the media here, ADG (law and order) Anand Kumar said that case was filed against 27 people, 60 unidentified, for violence which occurred at Syana police outpost in Bulandshahr. Four people have been arrested in this connection, he asserted.

Mr Kumar said Section 144 of CrPC (unlawful assembly) was imposed in the area as a precautionary measure. He said that six police teams have been formed to nab the accused, while raids being conducted at more than 25 places. Several are being haul up for interrogations.

He said that the SIT formulated, was probing the violence and in the preliminary investigations, name of any organisation or group behind the violence, has not come. Moreover, reason behind the attack of mob followed by aggressive stone-pelting, firing and arson was being investigated, he pointed out.

The ADG said a case was filed against one Yogesh Raj, who appeared in a video that went viral on social media after the incident. He was also one of complainant of alleged cow slaughter.

According to reports, police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, succumbed to a head injury from a stone. However, local youth Sumit died due to a gun shot. It is yet to ascertain whether the bullet was shot by the police or the mob.

Presence of Sumit in the violence, is also being probed, the ADG added. UNI