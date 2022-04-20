Sec 144 Extended in Noida Till May 17, Nearly 1,200 Stranded Students Leave for Home Amid Lockdown

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144 by another two weeks in view of the nationwide lockdown that is slated to continue till May 17, officials said on Sunday.

Gatherings like political, social or religious congregations, protest rallies and sports events will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period, the officials said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) bars assembly of four or more people.

"The central government has extended the lockdown till May 17 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Gautam Buddh Nagar has been identified as 'red zone' and hotspots have been identified here. During this duration, all guidelines of the lockdown are to be followed," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

"During the period, political, religious or social, cultural gatherings will not be allowed, and protest rallies etc will remain banned. All places of worship will remain closed. People will not be allowed to gather outdoors on streets or in lanes and a two-yard distance should be maintained by those out," Dwivedi said in a statement.

"No organization/manager will be allowed to call a meeting of five or more than five people. Not more than 50 people will be allowed during wedding events, and not more than 20 at funerals during the lockdown period and social distancing has to be followed even during these events," the officer said.

Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the restriction orders under the Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the order stated.

Nearly 1,200 students from various colleges and universities across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday left for their homes on specially-arranged buses amid the COVID-19 lockdown, officials said.

Fifty-one buses were arranged by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration to send the stranded students back to their homes as per directions from the Uttar Pradesh government, the officials said.

These students were stuck in Noida and Greater Noida due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the states to ferry migrant labourers, students and tourists back home in buses or special trains.

"A total of 1,184 students left for their homes on Sunday on 51 buses. The students followed the guidelines of COVID-19 prevention and observed social distancing as they got on board the buses to leave for their destinations," an official statement said.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y and nodal officer for COVID-19 response Narendra Bhooshan oversaw the process, for which students had enrolled themselves by filling registration forms online, it said.

"Once they reach home, these students will have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days. The students have been instructed on how to carry out the quarantine at home and told that it was necessary so that the novel coronavirus does not spread," according to the statement.

The students were also provided food packets and water bottles and the buses were sanitised before the passengers got on board, the officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had three days ago issued directives that students who want to return to their homes in the state be prepared.

He had sought a list of students from Noida, Ghaziabad and Aligarh besides those from Delhi. He has asked his officials to establish a communication with the Delhi government to ensure the stranded students return to their homes in UP, according to tweets shared by the chief minister's office on Thursday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 167 positive cases of coronavirus, while 101 patients have so far been cured and discharged from hospitals after treatment, according to official figures.

—PTI