Sebi invites applications for internship in legal dept

New Delhi: Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited applications for an internship programme in its legal department.

The heads of the department or the course coordinators of the respective law schools or universities in-charge of the internship program need to submit applications recommending not more than three applicants from their law school in a given quarter, Sebi said.

No individual applications will be accepted, it added.

"Applications shall be e-mailed to Sebi within the first week (1st-7th) of every quarter for internship commencing in the next quarter," Sebi said.

The application for internship for the April 2020 quarter is open till March 20, 2020, it added.

Laying down the eligibility criteria, Sebi said, the applicant should be student of a law school or university which is recognised by the Bar Council of India and should have completed at least three years of the five-year LLB course or two years of the three-year LLB course.

Besides, students pursuing LLM are also eligible.

Among other criteria, the applicant should have secured minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent cumulative grade points average in the previous semester results.

"A stipend of Rs 10,000 shall be provided upon satisfactory and successful completion of the internship," the regulator said.

—PTI