Sebi again extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level vacancies amid COVID-19

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for the post of 147 senior level executives by two months till July 31 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up the headcount for faster and more effective execution of its job. The deadline for applying for the posts was March 23.

The last date to apply for the posts was later extended to April 30 and thereafter till May 31.

Now, it has been extended till July 31, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a fresh notice.

"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the phase 1 and phase 11 examination for the recruitment of officers in Grade A (general, legal, information technology, engineering, research and official language streams) stands postponed," the regulator said.

The revised date will be informed in due course, it added.

The phase I and phase II examinations were scheduled for July 4 and August 3, respectively.

A total of 147 vacancies were notified for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) by the markets watchdog to hire legal as well as IT experts, researchers, and other officials for general administration.

Applications were invited for 80 posts of Assistant Manager for general stream, 34 posts for research stream and 22 vacancies for Information Technology department.

In addition, it invited applications for engineering and official language streams.

To apply for general stream, the incumbent needs to have a master''s degree in any discipline or bachelor''s degree in law or engineering.

Sebi has been easing several compliance requirements for listed companies in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in imposition of certain restrictions. PTI