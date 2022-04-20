Sebastian Vettel equals Ayrton Senna`s mark as he wins Hungarian Grand Prix

Budapest: Sebastian Vettel won his first Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday in an action-packed race that saw him equal Ayrton Senna`s total of 41 Grand Prix victories. The four-time world champion -- winning his second race of the season -- took the chequered flag in his Ferrari and immediately paid tribute to French driver Jules Bianchi who died on July 27 from injuries sustained at the Japanese Grand Prix last year and was buried on Tuesday. Two Red Bulls followed him home, 21-year-old Russian Daniil Kvyat taking his first podium finish in second and last year`s winner, Australia`s Daniel Ricciardo, was third. Max Verstappen produced a wonderful drive for a 17-year-old to guide his Toro Rosso into fourth on a track where his father Jos finished on the podium in 1994. Lewis Hamilton never looked likely to win a record fifth Hungarian Grand Prix but still managed to extend his lead in the overall standings as Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg suffered a puncture with only a few laps remaining and ended up behind him. It was the first time this season that neither of the Mercedes cars finished on the podium. AFP