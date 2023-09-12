Seat sharing, poll strategy on table at Oppn Coordination Committee meet

New Delhi: The first meeting of the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc's Coordination Committee will take place on Wednesday, and it will focus mostly on negotiations on the seat-sharing mechanism and developing a broad outline of campaign strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

On the evening of September 13, a gathering of the 14-person opposition panel would be held at the home of NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

A joint candidate from the opposition side would be put forward to challenge the BJP candidates for Lok Sabha seats, according to sources, hence it is important that a seat-sharing formula be worked out as soon as possible.—Inputs from Agencies