Season 3 Of Uttarakhand Couture Week Commences

Dehradun (The Hawk): The third season of the two-day long Uttarakhand Couture Week commenced today at Ashoka Spa & Resorts, Dehradun. Organised by the Himalayan Buzz, and presented by the Dev Bhoomi Group of Institutions, the day one of the program witnessed some of the top designer labels.

During the program, top couturiers including DBIT Department of Fashion Designing, Label Gaurvesh, Varsha Singh, Ankita Roy & Anuradha Arya, Pallavi Sharma & Pinki Rana and Couture de Toxic by Manu showcased their creativity by displaying the best of their collections.

Deepa Arya from the Fashion Designing Department of DBIT said, "The Uttarakhand Couture Week allows fashion and creativity to thrive during such difficult times. The platform gave us a chance to showcase our collections to the customers in many new and exciting ways."

Speaking about the Uttarakhand Couture Week, the Organiser & Designer Gaurvesh said, "The Uttarakhand Couture Week has been on the forefront of supporting designers, workers, and many others who have suffered during the gloomy times in the pandemic. By means of this fashion show, it will always be our continuous endeavour to showcase the best of the designer's collections."

The collections showcased during the show were appreciated by one and all. The finale of the couture week is scheduled for tomorrow, i.e. January 31, and will present the collections by Designer Dhruv Bandwal.