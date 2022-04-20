Season's 1st snowfall lashes plains of Kashmir Valley

New Delhi: Chilly winds lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the plains in Kashmir division received season's first snowfall.

The higher reaches of the Kashmir division and Ladakh UT received moderate to heavy snowfall during the last 12 hours as well.

Chilly winds blowing from snowclad mountains brought down the temperatures in the UT as the local MET office said wet weather conditions would continue till Thursday forenoon.

"Same weather conditions are likely to continue till Thursday forenoon after which the weather will start improving," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal Road were closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall in Zojila Pass and the Pir Ki Gali areas.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been restricted and only light vehicles will ply on the highway on Tuesday depending on the weather conditions.

The minimum temperature was minus 0.1 in Srinagar while it 0.2 and minus 4.6 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, respectively.

Leh town in Ladakh UT recorded minus 2.6 degrees Celsius while Kargil town recorded minus 4.5 as the minimum temperatures.

In Jammu city, the minimum temperature was 13.7; Katra 11.4, Batote 2.6, Bannihil 2.4 and Bhaderwah 2.7.

—IANS