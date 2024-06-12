Search operation underway after encounter with terrorists in J-K's Doda, several injured

Injuries have been reported, and the search continues. In another incident in Kathua, a terrorist was neutralized after an attack on a house.

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): A search operation is underway in the Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district after an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists on Tuesday night.

The terrorists opened fire at a joint checkpoint of the Indian Army and Jammu-Kashmir Police in Bhaderwah town in the Doda district. Following the gunfight, the security forces launched a search operation.

"Army and Police joint Naka has engaged a terrorist in area of Chattargala area of Doda. Firefight is going on. More details to follow," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu posted on X in the late hours of Tuesday.

Reportedly, some people have sustained injuries in the encounter. Their identities were however not confirmed.

Officials said that the injured were brought to the Sub District Hospital in Bhaderwah.

Further details are awaited in the case.

In another encounter that broke out in the Kathua district on Tuesday evening, a terrorist was neutralised by the security forces after terrorists attacked a house in Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and the search operations to nab the other terrorists are underway.

These incidents have come on the heels of the Reasi terror attack, where at least 9 people were killed after terrorists opened fire on a bus, carrying pilgrims, which plunged into a gorge following the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. J-K police have formed 11 teams to investigate the attack.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assessed the situation in Reasi on Monday and the NIA's forensic team is working on collecting evidence.

Reacting to three terror incidents in three days in J-K, Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain said on Wednesday the attack seems to be a ploy to disturb the Amarnath Yatra.

"It is our hostile neighbour who always tries to damage the peaceful environment in our country. This (Hiranagar Terror attack) appears to be a fresh infiltration. The one terrorist has been killed, the search for the other is also underway," Jammu ADGP told reporters on early hours of Wednesday.

"As Amarnath yatra is approaching, this seems to be a ploy to disturb the yatra. One civilian is injured and there is no hostage situation," the official added.

—ANI