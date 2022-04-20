Search On For Woman Who Escaped From Isolation Ward

Etah: Even as the total number of cases of the Novel Coronavirus rose to 23 in Uttar Pradesh, a suspected patient in this district managed to give the slip to the hospital administration and the police and has been missing from the isolation ward since Thursday.

The whereabouts of the woman have yet not been ascertained which has led to apprehensions in the state.

Official sources on Friday said that the woman had landed in New Delhi from Wuhan, China in January where the couple had been kept in isolation ward at the ITBP hospital. They later got a clean chit from there and had returned to Jalesar in Etah.

On Wednesday, the woman complained of cough and cold, following which she was admitted to the isolation ward after being considered a suspected patient of the COVID-19 by Chief Medical Officer Ajay Agarwal on Thursday.

Sources said that the woman suddenly went missing from the isolation ward without informing anyone post afternoon. The CMO intimated the police about the same. The cops then reached the house of the couple, situated 40 kilometers away in Jalesar from the district hospital. The woman was again admitted to the isolation ward after being taken in an ambulance.

Sources said that later that evening, the woman again managed to give the slip to the hospital employees, and managed to escape.

The health department officials gave information regarding the same to the police administration and District Magistrate (DM) Sukhlal Bharti. The police and the hospital administration continued to search for the woman during the night but in vain.

The sources said that the samples of the woman had been sent to Aligarh Medical College for testing and according to the rules, the woman had to be kept in 14 days of isolation as per the doctor's advice. The health officials posted in the district hospital have asked for the deployment of two police constables in the isolation ward. UNI