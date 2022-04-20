Seaplane Service From Gorakhpur's Ramgarh Tal Soon: UP CM

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced plans to launch a seaplane service from Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur and international flights from Kushinagar, for which the process would be started soon.

"There are nine flights operating from Gorakhpur to all major cities in the country. Soon, international flights will commence from Kushinagar," he said at a function in Gorakhpur.

He also urged people to be patient with the vaccination drive to be launched across the country from January 16. "The vaccination drive against coronavirus will start after Makar Sankranti under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Have patience and wait for your turn; do not rush for the vaccination."

Adityanath also said that Gorakhpur had the potential to become a hub for readymade garments.

He also promised to get constructed an auditorium in Taramandal (planetarium) area this year. —IANS