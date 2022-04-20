Sean Davis scores twice as Red Bulls stun Chelsea

Sean Davis scored twice in the second half Wednesday to help the New York Red Bulls defeat reigning English Premier League champions Chelsea 4-2 in the International Champions Cup. The Red Bulls looked surprisingly strong against Chelsea despite coming off Tuesday`s quarter-final loss to the Philadelphia Union in the US Open Cup competition. New York head coach Jesse Marsch went with a youthful lineup and it paid off as midfielder Davis scored in the 73rd and 77th minutes and 16-year-old Tyler Adams scored in the 70th minute. Franklin Castellanos also scored in the 51st minute for the Red Bulls, who were playing Chelsea for the first time. Loic Remy scored in the 26th minute and Eden Hazard scored in the 75th for Chelsea, who were without stars Willian and Juan Cuadrado, both resting after competing in the Copa America tournament. AFP