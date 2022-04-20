SDRF teams to sanitise 8 UP districts with COVID-19 cases

Lucknow: Eight teams with 30 trained personnel each have been sent by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) to districts that have reported coronavirus cases.

Yashvir Singh, the SDRF commandant said, "A team of doctors and experts with trained 240 personnel will sanitise environment and spread awareness among people on how to save themselves from contracting the virus infection.''

The teams have been sent to Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj districts.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Sunday that during the three-day lockdown, the affected cities would be sanitised.

A government spokesman said that the severely affected cities would be sanitised first and the rest would be sanitised in phases.

--IANS