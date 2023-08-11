SDRF Rescues Man Trapped Due To Overflowing Of River In Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag: A man was rescued by Uttarakhand's State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after being trapped between two streams of a river due to a landslide in the Tarsali area of Rudraprayag district, an SDRF official said on Friday.

“The SDRF team was informed by the District Control Room that debris had come due to a landslide in the Tarsali area. The rescue team immediately rushed to the spot with rescue equipment. Upon arrival, they found a lot of debris at the site, which was being removed by a JCB,” read a statement by the SDRF.

While removing the debris, the SDRF team saw a man trapped between two streams of the river, crying for help.

The rescue team quickly sprang into action and, showing extreme courage, safely brought the man to shore using a rope and life jacket, officials said. The man, who was returning from Shri Kedarnath, had been taking a shortcut along the riverbank towards Guptkashi due to an obstruction of the pedestrian path in the landslide area. However, he got stuck in the middle of the torrent while trying to cross, they added. —ANI