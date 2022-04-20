SDRF Mountaineers Reach Homkund Base Camp To Search For Missing Hungarian

Dehradun: A three-member team of SDRF mountaineers arrived at the Homkund basecamp here in an IAF helicopter on Thursday to search for a Hungarian mountaineer who recently went missing en route to Mount Trishul in Chamoli district.

The team of State Disaster Response Force high altitude mountaineers had made an attempt to reach the basecamp of Mount Trishul on Wednesday but failed due to bad weather, SDRF sources said. Peter Wittek (37) from Hungary was a member of a six-member mountaineering team and went missing en route to the 7,120 metre Mount Trishul in Chamoli.

The Indian Mountaineering Foundation informed the district authorities about Wittek going missing on September 30.

Another team of eight high altitude mountaineers of the SDRF, dispatched by its Commandant Tripti Bhatt to Homkund by the trek route, had reached there on Wednesday.

The six-member expedition team, including the Hungarian, had left Sutol village on September 13 to climb Mount Trishul. It had permit till October 13. PTI