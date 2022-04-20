SDRF Installs QDA At Artificial Lake

Dehradun: The SDRF has installed a Quick Deployable Antenna system at the artificial lake formed above Rishiganga after the recent avalanche.

The QDA system based on satellite communication will help in constant monitoring of the lake located in a no-signal zone at a height of nearly 14,000 feet by transferring data related to it to the control rooms, SDRF DIG Ridhim Aggarwal said.

It will help in issuing an alert immediately in case of detection of an unusual activity in the lake, she said.

Formation of the artificial lake above Rishiganga had caused concern among scientists.

Several teams of scientists have conducted aerial recce of the lake and a combined team of Geological Survey of India and Uttarakhand Space Application Centre scientists have visited it on foot to assess how big a threat it poses to areas downstream.

Though most of the scientists who returned from a visit of the lake have so far maintained that as water is being discharged by the lake in a natural way there is no immediate threat from it, the need for its constant monitoring was felt by all. —PTI