SDG Goalkeeper Award Nominations To End On November 25th

The upcoming SDG Goalkeeper Award by The Center for Public Policy and Good Governance (CPPGG) is scheduled to be organized in the mid-week of December. Being held in association with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the awards will be presented by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami.A total of 16 individuals, institutions, or organizations in Uttarakhand will be offered the SDG Goalkeeper Award who, through their innovative and transformative actions, are contributing to accelerating action towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. The winners will be awarded a memento and certificate from the Government of Uttarakhand and UNDP. Their work will be widely amplified to inspire more changemakers in the State.The award aims to identify and recognize the remarkable initiatives of various individuals and organizations in Uttarakhand and declare them as ‘SDG Goalkeepers’.The awards will be based on 16 different goals which include No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Wellbeing, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequalities, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life on Land, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and Partnerships for the Goals.To participate in the SDG Goalkeeper Award, individuals and organizations can self-nominate or can be nominated by others. They then will have to share a description of their work as per the nomination form shared on the website www.cppgg.uk.gov.in. Videos and photos describing the initiatives are to be shared through e-mail