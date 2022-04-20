Sculptures of Lord Ram to be on display at Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Lucknow: Artists from the Lalit Kala Academy in Lucknow have been called to showcase 25 sculptures of Lord Ram depicting different episodes from the epic Ramayana at Ayodhya during the Deepotsav on Friday.

The artwork of these talented artists from Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Mathura and Prayagraj are made of fibre, terracotta, and wood.

These would be on display at the exhibition to be organised on the occasion, and include statues based on the 'Jatayu episode' and 'construction of the bridge to Lanka'.

The entire Ayodhya city has been illuminated for the Deepotsav, with all ghats, mutts, temples and even private houses lit up.

To ensure that the coronavirus protocol is strictly followed, entry to the events has been restricted and people can watch it live on various TV channels.

—IANS




































