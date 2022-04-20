Scribe killed in IED blast in Afghanistan

Kabul: A journalist was killed in an IED blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province on Thursday morning, said Omar Zwak, spokesman of Helmand Governor.

The scribe was identified as Ilias Daee from Radio Azadi broadcast service.

Zwak said the incident happened in police district 1 (PD1) of Lashkargah city, Tolo news reported.

No group has claimed reasonability for the attack so far.

This comes as early this week on Saturday, three people, including former Tolo news presenter Yama Siawash, were killed in an explosion in the Makrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul's PD9.

The explosion was a magnetic IED blast that targeted a vehicle carrying the former journalist and two others, according to police.

Police said the explosion targeted a vehicle that belonged to the government-owned Central Bank.

All those who lost their lives in the attack, including Siawash, were employees of the Central Bank, police added.

