Scrap NEET for medical colleges in TN, for PG courses too: Stalin

New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Tuesday demanded scrapping of NEET for medical college admissions as the Centre had allowed for separate entrance tests in its 11 such institutions in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, admissions for postgraduate courses should not be made based on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scores, he said.

Stalin urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this subject so that admissions to postgraduate medical courses could be made and 69 per cent reservation quota implemented for the same.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly also urged Palanswami to hold counselling for admissions to special medical courses for government doctors with 50 per cent reservation.

—IANS