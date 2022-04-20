Scouts And Guides Play A Very Important Role In Society

Meerut (The Hawk): Closing ceremony of Scout-Gaid program has been organized for the last one week in B.Ed Department of Pand Din Dyal Upadhyay Management College, 17, Mall Road, Meerut. The special guest of this event was Mr. Mayank Agarwal, Managing Director of IIMT Group of Colleges. The distinguished guest told in his address that Scout and Guide has a very important role in society. Under the Scout-Guide in education, it is taught to adjust to various adversity. Only the teacher can guide society. He said that it is the responsibility of the society and country to be built in the hands of the teacher. Good and skilled citizens are prepared in educational institutions only. Similarly, scout-guides should also discharge their duties with full responsibility, honesty, and loyalty. Dr. Tabassum of Pt Deen Dyal Upadhyay Management College gave a welcome address. The program was inaugurated by Deep Prajavalan with special guest Mr. Mayank Agarwal, Chief Guest Dr. Suraksha Pal and Program President Dr. Suresh Vashisht inspecting the camps and Rangoli set up by Scout and Gaid. Principal Prof. Ritu Bhardwaj thanked all the respected people present in the program. After this various recreational and cultural programs were presented. Dr. Amit Sharma, Dr. Rachna Tyagi, Dr. Tabassum, Dr. Pratima, Manju Chaudhary, and all staff members of the college were present in the program. The convener of the camp assisted Mr. Manmohan Kumar, Mr. Manoj Sindhi, and Varun Yadav.