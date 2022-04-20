Scoot To Stop Flying To Four Cities, Including Lucknow

Singapore: Airlines group's budget arm Scoot on Monday announced it will suspend services to four cities, including Lucknow, from June due to weak demand and a shortage of planes.

The other cities include Kalibo in the Philippines, Quanzhou in south-east China and and Male in the Maldives.

The last flights from Singapore will depart on June 29 for Lucknow, June 30 for Kalibo, August 24 for Quanzhou and October 25 for Male, it said.

All flights are operated with Scoot's Airbus 320 aircraft, the airline said on Monday.

The budget carrier currently operates three times a week to Lucknow, Kalibo and Quanzhou and four times a week to Male.

The aircraft shortage is because SilkAir is no longer able to transfer its Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to Scoot in the current financial year, as originally announced in November 2018, Scoot said.

Both Scoot and SilkAir are part of the internationally renowned Singapore Airlines group.

The budget carrier said that customers with existing bookings have been contacted and offered several options, including bringing forward their travel dates while the services are still operating.

"They can also obtain a full refund on their booking via their original mode of payment, or a 120 per cent refund via a Scoot Travel Voucher," said Scoot. In India, Scoot currently operates flights to seven destinations--Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, and Tiruchirappalli--from Singapore.

