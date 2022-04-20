ScooNews Global Education Awards 2017 conferred in Gurugram

Gurugram: For recognising inspiring individuals, schools and companies, who have made a difference in education, ScooNews Global Education Awards were conferred in a glittering award ceremony at Hyatt Regency,Gurugram during Scoonews Global Educators Fest 2017. The Unconference brought together some of the best educators from across the globe to brainstorm their ideas and practices. The programme which lasted over two days from August 18-19th was home to some of the best speakers and pioneers in the field of education like Prof Sugata Mitra, Vice Chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor Dr Devendra Pathak, Anand kumar of Super 30, Dr Dhiraj Malhotra, Sonam Wangchuck, Vipul Reddy of Khan Academy,etc, who shared their insights on varied topics ranging from the 'future of learning' to the 'dignity of labour'. The fest was inaugurated by Mr Anil Swaroop, Secretary, School Education and Literacy,MHRD after the welcome address of Mr Ravi Santlani,CEO ,ScooNews.





The incredibly inspiring fest concluded with the Scoonews Global Education Awards. The annual Scoonews Global Education Awards recognise exceptional educators, teachers, education technology companies and startups working in the global education arena. Scoonews constituted 45 categories for the awards. These awards were created to raise awareness and bring to limelight outstanding work being done in the field of education, worldwide.













Bringing together individuals,schools, start-ups and unique companies that are making contributions to the cause of education, the awards aim to recognise their work and showcae it to the world. The award categories were thoughtfully cherry-picked to recognise schools and individuals who are soaring ahead in their own fields, be it by using cutting edge technology or by going green!









The awards were given to their recipients by Prince Lakshyaraj Singh of Mewar, Prof. Sugata Mitra, Ted prize winner and Professor Newcastle University, Mr Ravi Santlani, CEO-ScooNews and Mr Bahul Chandra, Co-founder ScooNews.









The Principal of The Year Award was won by Dr Nripen Kumar Dutta.





The following awardees in School Category were awarded:







The Spirit Of Enterprise Award : MET Rishikul Vidyalaya, Mumbai





The Creative School of the Year Award: Rockwood School, Noida







The Spirit Of Enterprise Award (Editor's Choice): The Jaipuria School,







The Innovative And Creative Literacy Award: Allenhouse Public School,







Secondary School of the Year Award (Innovative Practices): Gurukul The School,Ghaziabad







Secondary School of the Year Award (overall): The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal.







The Secondary School of the Year Award (Community impact):The Divine International School,







The School for Outstanding Commitment To Sports: Young Scholars (YS) Public School, Distinguished Performance In Academics Award: Prelude Public school,







Exceptional In Co-Curricular Activities Award:Mussoorie International School,





Exceptional In Co-Curricular Activities Award (Editor's Choice):Modern Defence Sec. School, Jaipur Phenomenal Implementation In Pedagogy Award (North): Patanjali Rishikul, Allahabad.





The Phenomenal Implementation In Pedagogy Award:The Heritage School,





Phenomenal Implementation In Pedagogy (Editor's Choice) Award: DCM Presidency School,





The Incomparable School Infrastructure Award : The Assam Valley School,





The Incomparable School Infrastructure (Editor's Choice): Dass & Brown World School.





The Standalone School of The Year 2016-2017 (Editor's Choice) Award:JBCN International School,Parel, Mumbai





The Standalone School of The Year 2016-2017 Award:Nehru World School,





The Standalone School of The Year 2016-2017 Award (North):Subodh Public School, Jaipur.





Exceptional Infrastructure of The Year Award: The Emerald Heights International School,





The Emerging School of The Year Award (North): Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad,





The Emerging School of The Year Award (South): Mount Litera Zee School,





Emerging School of The Year (West):S. V. Public School, Jaipur,





The Emerging School Chain of The Year Award : Seth M.R Jaipuria Schools.





The award for Skill Development Enhancement Programmes In Schools:The Geekay World School, The Best Use of Ed Tech in School Award : Modern Public School,





Green School of The Year Award (Editor's Choice):JBCN International School, Borivali,Mumbai





Green School of The Year Award: Sanjay Ghodawat International School, Kolhapur.





The following awards in Pre- School Category were given away:





The award for Impressive Infrastructure In Early Education: SAPLINGS,





The Standalone Pre-school of the Year Award: Shri Ram Foundation Pre School,





Playschool Chain of the Year Award: Petals Preschool,





Emerging Pre-School of the Year Award (Editor's Choice): YOUNGIN International,





The Emerging Pre-School of the Year Award: Papagoya Education Pvt Ltd,





The Promoting Children's Health and Wellbeing Award:Intellitots Early Learning Centre.





Integration of Holistic Development In Education Award: VIBGYOR Group of schools





Private University of The Year Award was won by ICFAI foundation for higher education. The following awards were given away in Companies category:





The Emerging Education Outsourcing Company Award:NCR Eduservices Pvt. Ltd,





Emerging STEM Solution Award: Addy's International,





Emerging E-Learning Startup of The Year Award: Fliplearn Education Pvt. Ltd,





The Digital Content of The Year-K12 Education:Smartclass Educational Services Pvt. Ltd., Outstanding Contribution In Education And Training Award:EON REALITY PTE LTD





The categories of Skill Development Initiative of the year in Higher Education and Best Academia And Industry collaborator were won by Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady whereas Supporting Parents to Build Their Capacity and Confidence Award was won by Skill-eD.





More than 450 delegates attended the fest and shared their experiences with more than 80 speakers.





Mr Vinay Kumar Singh, Vice President (operations) presented the vote of thanks.