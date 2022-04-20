Scindia flags off the Doon Drone Mela in Uttarakhand

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia along with the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) Dr. V.K. Singh flagged off the Doon Drone Mela 2021 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.Shri Scindia flagged off the event with a paragliding demonstration and also interacted with the drone companies exhibiting their prototypes at the Doon Drone Mela.

On the occasion, Shri Scindia said, “We recognise the immense opportunities which usage of drones bring in. The Government of India is working towards enabling the same with a liberalized drone policy and the launch of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme. We insist that the Uttarakhand Government works towards developing Dehradun as an Aerosports and Drone Hub of India,” said Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia.”

Shri Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, MoCA along with other senior officials of the MoCA were also present at the launch. Moreover, the other attendees of the program included students and personnel from the Local Police Force, State Disaster Response Force, Wildlife Institute of India, UPES - University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, IMS Unison University, Information Technology Development Agency, ITDA Dehradun, and various dignitaries from the Indian Drone Industry.

The day marked the demonstration of the Drone & Aerosports Demonstrations that included a paragliding demonstration by the Border Security Force, a Paramotor demonstration by Harsh Sachan, and an agriculture spraying drone demonstration by IoTechWorld Aviation & Dhaksha. Furthermore, the event also included an emergency search & response drone demonstration with an indigenously 3D-printed drone by the Drone Application and Research Centre (DARC) & State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). It was followed by a brief survey drone demonstration by the Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) under the SVAMITVA Scheme along with a training drone demonstration by Sqn Ldr Varsha Kukreti (Retd.).