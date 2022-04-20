Scientists Unravel The Complexities Of Childhood Obesity In Recent Study

Washington: A recent study conducted by the researchers of University of Notre Dame has examined how psychological characteristics like loneliness, shyness, and anxiety of obese children combined with similar characteristics of their family dynamics affect outcomes of nutritional intervention.

Researchers found a network effect that suggested personalised, comprehensive approach to the treatment could improve the results of nutritional interventions.

"Psychological characteristics clearly have interactional effects. We can no longer simply view them as individualized risk factors to be assessed. We need to account for the specific characteristics for each child, viewing them as a holistic set for which to plan treatment," said the lead researcher Nitesh Chawla.

The researchers conducted the study by analysing the psychological assessments and medical records of 1,541 children who participated in the program.

According to the researchers, strong family dynamics, such as concern for behavior and treatment and a sense of protectiveness for the child lead to improved outcomes of nutritional interventions.

"This is quantitative evidence of the success and failure of interactions as they relate to the characteristics and interactions between the child and the parent or guardian," said Chawla.

--ANI