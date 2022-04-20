Scientists launch videos in regional languages on COVID-19

New Delhi: The young scientists of the National Center For Biological Sciences (NCBS) have initiated a series of videos on social media to create awareness about COVID-19 in regional languages after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young scientists.

Modi had addressed the youth scientists of the nation regarding the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine. NCBS accepted this challenge immediately.

They also launched an initiative to release a video series in all Indian languages to inform people about ways to prevent the spread of this disease.

Manal Shakeel, a young research student who explained about the disease in Urdu, said "We scientists explain what the virus is and how to stay safe from it in the videos. We also encouraged people to ask any questions regarding it and also welcomed suggestions. We have tried to bust many myths and false information being spread concerning this virus."

Aditya Asopa, who is from Bikaner started this idea with a series in Marwari, said "We are trying to build a way to do that. A source that can provide information in regional languages and understandable non technical manner. In the grand scheme, this may become a source for popularizing and communicating science."

--IANS