Scientists explain intense lightning phenomenon in Lucknow

Lucknow: The terrifying lightning and thunder phenomenon that Lucknow witnessed in the wee hours of September 11 is the kind never seen before. Although lightning with thunderstorms are not unusual, the residents of Lucknow faced a harrowing night because of high frequency.

The Met officials said there was lightning for 11 and half hours intermittently from 7.40 p.m. to 7.10 a.m.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) does not have data on the number of lightning strikes between these hours and any previous records.

Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at IMD Lucknow, said that movement of cloud mass is comparatively slower during monsoon.

"Cyclonic circulations over north-west Madhya Pradesh and the monsoon trough was slightly to the south of its normal position due to which there was abundant moisture supply from Bay of Bengal over the state of Uttar Pradesh in the lower troposphere.

"At the same time there was an active western disturbance in the middle troposphere which was interacting with low level easterly due to this synoptic setting up this kind of rainfall activities in Uttar Pradesh," he explained.

—IANS