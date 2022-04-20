Scientists Discuss Application of Nano-Technology in Quantum Devices

New Delhi (The Hawk): Scientists working on nano-materials and students from across the country discussed trends and progresses in the physics of nano-materials emphasising on the application of nanotechnology in quantum devices, quantum materials, energy conversion, and storage at a two-day National Conference.

“Electronic structuring of nano-materials is a very crucial area which has immense applications in quantum devices, quantum materials, energy conversion and storage and lots of young people with dynamic ideas are showing keen interest in it,” said Professor DD Sharma, Scientist at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and a world-renowned expert in the field while speaking at this conference on “Physics of Nano Materials (PNM2021).

The conference was organised by the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt. of India in hybrid mode during 20th and 21st August 2021 in Chandigarh, India, was attended by 100 participants including 20 expert speakers from various academic and scientific institutes across India. It covered the diverse fields of physics related to nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Prof. Amitava Patra, Director INST, stressed that the conference was an excellent platform for eminent scientists, academicians, as well as students & young researchers to exchange notes on research in Materials Physics and can also provide a platform for young researchers for collaborative work.

Dr. Suvankar Chakraverty, HoD Quantum Materials and Device unit (QMaD), INST, and joint convener of the conference highlighted that the conference would provide an opportunity to researchers to pursue novel scientific endeavors through collaborations between different institutions and would also help them take advantage of facilities like their newly established QMaD unit which could satisfy the need of quantum materials in the country.

“It would build a bridge between scientists working at various prominent institutions,” Ehesan Ali, convener of the PNM conference, pointed out.

Prof. Arindam Ghosh from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Prof. Rajesh V. Nair from Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, Prof. Tanushree Saha Dasgupta from S. N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences shared their expert knowledge on various topics of quantum and nano-materials. Dr. Sharmistha Sinha, HoD Chemical biology unit INST, and Dr. Kamalakannan Kailasam HoD Energy and Environment also participated in the conference. Young students took part in an elaborate poster session organized during the conference.