Scientists Claim To Develop Brain Tissue From 3D-Printed Bioreactor

New Delhi: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, have grown human brain tissues called 'organoids' with help of a 3D Printed Bioreactor that they developed.

The objective was to observe the brain tissues while they grow and develop, a technology that can potentially accelerate medical and therapeutic discoveries for diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

The current cell culture protocols involve separate chambers for incubation and imaging, requiring that cells are physically transferred to the imaging chamber — which poses the risk of false results and chances for contamination. —IANS