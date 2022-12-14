Science Exhibition Organized On National Energy Conservation Day

Dineshpur (The Hawk): MSK on National Energy Conservation Day. A science exhibition was organized in the academy. During this, the children also put up food stalls. The guests and parents appreciated the models prepared by the children. On Wednesday, the program organized in the school premises was inaugurated by the guests by lighting a lamp in front of the picture of Maa Saraswati. Children displayed the prepared models on the topics of Garbage Electricity, Generator, Rain Water Harvesting, Multipurpose Dam Project, Clean Green Energy System, etc. People praised the talent of the children. In the exhibition Rain Harvesting Model I of Anshika Bansal, Shruti Kushwaha, Archie, Siddhant Dhali, Namrata Mandal, Jayant Mandal, Green Energy Model II of Ganesh Sikdar and Garbage Electricity of Aditya Singh, Sameer Mandal, Danish Hussain, Anurag Adhikari and Shubham Pal Generator came third. School manager Vijay Singh expressed gratitude to all.