Science Day Lecture Series To Be Held At Raj Bhawan

Dehradun: A lecture series will be held at Raj Bhawan here on the occasion of National Science Day on February 28 with renowned scientist R A Mashelkar scheduled to address the inaugural session of the event.

The internationally acclaimed scientist, a Padma Bhushan recipient, will speak on Reinventing India as an innovation Nation.

An initiative taken by the Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul, the lecture series will be an annual event, a Raj Bhawan release said.

Vice Chancellors of all the universities in the state, teaching faculty, students and scientists, besides senior administrative officals have been invited for this event, it said. PTI