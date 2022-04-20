Prof Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, delivered the foundation day lecture on "Climate change, biodiversity loss, and the future of engineering.

Hyderabad (The Hawk): IIT Hyderabad has celebrated its 13th Foundation Day on June 22, 2021, at 01:00 PM in virtual mode and telecast live on YouTube. Prof. Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India has graced the occasion with his kind presence as Chief Guest and delivered the Foundation Day Speech.

The event has started with the welcome address by Prof. B. S. Murty, Director IIT, Hyderabad. Conveying the welcome greetings to the dignitaries and the attendees, Prof. Murty said, "This year has been an exciting journey for the IITH. Being in the Top 10 NIRF ranking among engineering institutes for the 5th consecutive year and entering for the first time into the Top 600 in the QS World Ranking are not small achievements for an institute that is just 12 years old. These are not just the numbers, but the reflection of the strong academic & research foundation laid by our faculty and nurtured year after year by our faculty and students. Online MTech, PhD Fellowship for foreign students, Joint Doctoral Programs with top-ranked overseas universities & new BTech programs, demonstrate the commitment of the IITH fraternity towards a unique & world-class Academic ecosystem. Whereas Batteries for Mars Mission, Electric Vehicle, Solutions for Black Fungus, Unique Hygiene products reveal that research goes hand in hand with academics at IITH. Congratulations to all awardees & thanking you all once again for your hard work that is helping IITH to stand tall in academics, research, and technology innovations."

Congratulating IIT Hyderabad on having a wonderful year, Dr. B. V. R. Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad said, "IIT Hyderabad is fairly a young institute and yet making it to the Top 10 technical institutes in the country for the last 3 years. It has significantly improved its QS Ranking being among the top 46 % institutes and be the best among the second generation IITs. It is an amazing achievement and contribution by the Director, Faculty, Students & best of supporting staff of the IITH. I share a strong bonding with IITH. Just yesterday, I witnessed a momentous occasion of Cyient endows a chair in future communication at IIT Hyderabad."





Taking about How 2050 spaceship earth will look like, Prof. Krishnaswamy Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India said, "It is important to understand that science is for the people and the people should be with science. Today we cannot assert growth without influencing our surroundings. From Economy 2050, we should look at Environment 2050. We need to restore our interaction with the environment in a constructive manner. To conclude, I urge we should focus on connecting India & Bharat, women empowerment, women in leadership role and bridge the gap between knowledge and power and, technology and understanding to change the world and attend to the important matter of Climate change, biodiversity loss, and the environment."

Various Academic, Research & Administrative Excellence Awards, were also announced on the occasion. It includes the Research Excellence award for the students, given for the first time this year to Ms. Kuppa Venkata Mridula, BTech, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering.

The event concluded with the 'votes of thanks', followed by the National Anthem.



