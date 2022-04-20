Schwarzenegger confirms 'Terminator 6' shoot to start in summer

Veteran actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has said the shooting of the next instalment in the "Terminator" franchise will start in June.

The 70-year-old actor said he is looking forward to reprising his role of cyborg T-800 in the Tim Miller-directed film, which also sees Linda Hamilton return as Sarah Connor.

"We are starting to shoot 'Terminator 6' in June to the middle of October, so I am in that," Schwarzenegger told fan site TheArnoldFans.com.

"I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It's gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing," he added.

The movie, which will be produced by Cameron, is scheduled to be released on July 26 next year.