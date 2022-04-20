Schools To Reopen For Classes 9-12 In Uttarakhand On Monday

Schools in Uttarakhand which have long been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen for Classes 9 to12 on August 2 and for Classes 6 to 8 on August 16, officials said on Saturday.An order to this effect was issued by the state government saying it will apply to all boarding, day boarding government and private schools.All schools have been asked to sanitise their premises thoroughly and give entry to students only after their thermal screening and hand sanitising at the gates. Students should not be forced to attend the classes physically as the option of online attendance will also be available to them, the order said.Students who come to school to attend their classes must have the consent of their parents or guardians for doing so, it added. Online classes for students of Classes 1 to 5 will continue as earlier, the order said.The schools have also been asked to appoint a nodal officer who will ensure Covid appropriate behaviour on part of the students and take action in case of any violations.Wearing of masks, social distancing and frequent hand sanitising will be compulsory for all students, teachers and members of staff, as per the order.If anyone on the school premises develops COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough or cold, the nodal officer in consultation with the school management and the principal will immediately inform the district administration and health authorities, it stated.Arrangements should also be made by all schools for the immediate isolation of a Covid suspected person, the order read. Teachers, members of staff and students who reside within the school premises must be given entry only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours, it said.Hybrid mode of education will be adopted by the schools, which means simultaneous holding of the classes both physically and online by live streaming them on mobiles and other devices, the order said. —PTI