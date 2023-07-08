Schools Shut From 10-17 July In Haridwar In View Of Kanwar Mela

Haridwar: Haridwar district administration has ordered the closure of all schools from class 1-12 from July 10-17, in view of the Kanwar Mela.

"In view of the Kanwar Mela, the district administration has decided to close all the schools and Anganwadi centres from July 10 to 17," said District Magistrate Dheeraj Garbyal.

'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees.

Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy water from the River Ganga and then worship Lord Shiva with it. The Kanwar Yatra is a significant ritual during the month of Sawan. People gather water from sacred rivers for this rite and place it in little mud pots known as Kanwars. Devotees don saffron-coloured clothes while carrying the holy water and walk on foot to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

In the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. —ANI