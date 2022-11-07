Schools in Noida will resume on Wednesday as the air quality improves

Noida (The Hawk): Schools from class 1 through 8 in Gautam Buddh Nagar will reopen on Wednesday as a result of stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being withdrawn by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) due to a small improvement in the air quality index (AQI).

The GRAP 4 restrictions were initially put into place after the city's AQI exceeded the 400 threshold, and online classes were launched by closing the schools.

According to a recent decision made by Suhas L.Y., the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the children's schools will begin operating on Wednesday.

In his decision, the District Magistrate gave the officers explicit directions on how to prevent pollution. A conference with all the district level personnel was conducted on Sunday under the direction of Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate to discuss how to effectively reduce air pollution in the city.

Everyone was told by the district magistrate to guarantee that CAQM directives were followed. He said that GRAP stage 4 had been eliminated. Following that, all of the rules and limitations outlined in GRAP 3 should remain in effect.

The District Magistrate's order states that all terms of GRAP 3, including the conditional ban on construction and demolition operations, must be followed.

Additionally, all authorities and urban local bodies should make sure that the work of mechanical sweeping, road cleaning, and water sprinkling is done on a regular basis.

The directive states that all authorities must ensure that all projects and construction activities involving more than 500 square metres are compulsorily registered on the UP Environment Compliance Portal in accordance with the instructions received from CAQM.

