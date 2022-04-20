Schools in Haridwar to remain closed till April 15

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Schools and other educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar will remain closed from April 9 to 15 in view of ongoing Kumbh Mela and the rise in cases of COVID-19.

The order was issued by the District Magistrate of Haridwar C Ravishankar on Thursday.

Uttarakhand reported 787 new COVID-19 cases, 265 recoveries and three deaths in last 24-hours.

The Kumbh Mela commenced earlier this month In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month. (ANI)